Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BJ opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,523,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

