Robert W. Baird Lowers Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Price Target to $14.00

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Contineum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CTNM opened at $10.71 on Monday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTNM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,934,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,231 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 914.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 204,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $674,000.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

