Roblox Corporation $RBLX Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $257,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roblox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roblox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,008,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,267.76. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.70. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

