Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,259 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $37,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.