Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,259 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $37,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.