Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $391.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $33,752,181. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.