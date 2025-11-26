Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $21.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock valued at $143,557,750. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.