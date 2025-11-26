Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

