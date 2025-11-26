Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 98,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 1.8%

ROL opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $138,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.