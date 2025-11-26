Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.40.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $192.38 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $209.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average is $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.