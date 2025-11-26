Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

