SCHMID Group N.V. $SHMD Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SCHMID Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCHMID Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SCHMID Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SCHMID Group Stock Up 8.1%

SCHMID Group stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. SCHMID Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

