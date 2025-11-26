Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 490.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.8%

SRRK opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,925.88. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.