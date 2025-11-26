Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 490.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.
SRRK opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,925.88. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
