Schwab Core Bond ETF $SCCR Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,002,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab Core Bond ETF worth $256,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Schwab Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCCR stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Schwab Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.20.

Schwab Core Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in investment grade, US dollar-denominated debt securities of varying maturities. The fund seeks total return. SCCR was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

