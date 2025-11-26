Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as high as C$36.08. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 89,535 shares trading hands.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold
In related news, Director Tracey Jane Arlaud sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total transaction of C$55,786.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at C$283,784.67. The trade was a 16.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.