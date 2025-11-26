Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.31 and traded as high as C$36.08. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 89,535 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

In related news, Director Tracey Jane Arlaud sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total transaction of C$55,786.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at C$283,784.67. The trade was a 16.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

