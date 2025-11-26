Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 824,456 shares traded.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%.The firm had revenue of C$39.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.