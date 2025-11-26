SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $261,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 288.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 573,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 425,984 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after acquiring an additional 415,695 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,092,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after acquiring an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

