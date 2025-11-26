Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 463.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,331 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Steven Madden by 22.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

