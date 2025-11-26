Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 34.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,941,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,299,000 after purchasing an additional 761,263 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 49.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 665,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 58,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.