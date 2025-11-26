T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

