Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

