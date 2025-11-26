Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 254,686 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 741.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 816,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,397,000 after buying an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.