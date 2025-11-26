Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and traded as low as GBX 0.05. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.05, with a volume of 39,527,270 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.

In other news, insider Patrick Cheetham bought 19,157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £957,850. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

