The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $673,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $802.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

