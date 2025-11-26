The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,610.70 and traded as high as GBX 2,758. The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,747.08, with a volume of 298,130 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,175 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,126.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,810.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,610.70. The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Also, insider Brian Puffer bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £8,047.20. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

