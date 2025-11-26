Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $867,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $318.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

