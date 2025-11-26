Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 556.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

