Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.93 and traded as high as C$64.42. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$63.04, with a volume of 590,573 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.40.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

