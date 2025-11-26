TransUnion $TRU Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $55,607,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $46,128,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $796,951. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

