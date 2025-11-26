Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.87 and traded as low as GBX 67.80. Trifast shares last traded at GBX 68, with a volume of 73,509 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trifast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.

The company has a market cap of £91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 1.09 EPS for the quarter. Trifast had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trifast plc will post 5.8002937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category ‘C’ components principally for major global assembly industries.

