Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Price

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

DEA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

