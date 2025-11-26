UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UFP Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in UFP Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

UFP Industries Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

