United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0165. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.0165, with a volume of 215 shares.
United American Healthcare Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About United American Healthcare
United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
