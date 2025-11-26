Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 804.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $407.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $427.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

