Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.27 and traded as low as $36.86. Value Line shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 1,997 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VALU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Value Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Value Line Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $350.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 61.09%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Value Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 547,465.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Value Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Value Line by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

