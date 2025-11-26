Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,562,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $256,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

