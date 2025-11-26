W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.