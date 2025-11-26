Watsco, Inc. $WSO Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $342.60 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $565.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

