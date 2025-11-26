Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$3.23. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 233,261 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$648.60 million, a PE ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

