Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

