Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,734,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $254,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.