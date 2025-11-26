XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 911.79 and traded as high as GBX 922. XP Power shares last traded at GBX 917, with a volume of 9,827 shares trading hands.

Get XP Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,245.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPP

XP Power Trading Up 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £257.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 970.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 911.79.

In other XP Power news, insider Daniel Shook bought 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,038 per share, for a total transaction of £7,971.84. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.