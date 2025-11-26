Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ZETA opened at $18.04 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

