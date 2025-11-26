Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.1429.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Z opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -529.11, a P/E/G ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,219 shares of company stock worth $11,730,526. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,073,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after buying an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,635,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,427,000 after buying an additional 769,944 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,825,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,788,000 after buying an additional 93,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after buying an additional 1,546,577 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

