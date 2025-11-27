110,000 Shares in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGB. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE TGB opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

