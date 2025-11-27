1,957 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,927,000 after buying an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 1,400.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 321,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teleflex by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,205,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $142,738,000 after acquiring an additional 148,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $195.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.57.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.