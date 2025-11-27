22,855 Shares in Sotera Health Company $SHC Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 157,334 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $457,219,460.65. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $181,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000,000 shares of company stock worth $490,000,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of SHC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%.The firm had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

