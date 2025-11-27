25,000 Shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $79,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,735 shares in the company, valued at $972,555.35. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $181,766.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,372.56. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $441,164. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.06%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

NATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

