25,041 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,499,000 after acquiring an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 828,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $899.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.17 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

