3,790 Shares in RLI Corp. $RLI Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get RLI alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 94.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI by 149.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in RLI by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RLI by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RLI by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

RLI Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.