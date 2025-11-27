4,195,561 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Acquired by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,195,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,736,000. Marvell Technology comprises 7.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -674.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

